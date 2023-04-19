Man gets 14-year jail term for sexually assaulting four minor girls

MUMBAI: A 41-year-old man has been sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting four minor girls.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The mother of one of the girls of around five years of age had filed a complaint with the Cuffe Parade police station that the accused sexually assaulted her daughter along with three other girls in July 2017.

The woman in her complaint claimed that the girl was avoiding going to her friend’s house where the group would often play. When she confronted her daughter, she told the complainant that the accused had been touching her inappropriately.

When her parents confronted the accused, he did not talk to them properly and later came to know that the accused had sexually assaulted other three girls as well.

Public prosecutor Sanjana Sharma had examined the four girls and their mothers, who confirmed before the court that whenever the minor girls visited the home of the accused, he would touch them inappropriately and at times made them touch his private parts. One of the girls also told the court that the accused had subjected her to oral sex, while the others said that he would kiss them and touch their private parts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The complainant in her deposition claimed that after they confronted the accused, they were approached by the mothers of the other three girls. They had asked their daughter about the accused and if he had misbehaved with them and the girls had confirmed about the sexual assault committed by the accused on them. After this, their mothers registered the case against the accused.

The girls told the court that whenever they went to their friend’s house his mother will be out for work and the accused used to be at home most of the time. They told the court that the accused repeatedly touched them inappropriately.

The court accepted the testimony of the girls and their mothers and held the man guilty of sexually assaulting the four girls and sentenced him to 14 years of imprisonment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON