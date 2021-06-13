Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man wanted in more than 100 cases of chain snatching held from Thane

The accused, identified as Haider Irani, has a string of cases registered against him in various states.
PTI | , Thane
UPDATED ON JUN 13, 2021 01:54 PM IST
The accused was involved in 23 cases of snatching of chains in Thane district, 35 cases in Mumbai and over 50 such crimes in other states, police said.(HT photo)

A 52-year-old man wanted in more than 100 cases of snatching of mobile phones and gold chains was arrested from Ambivli in Thane district of Maharashtra, a Kalyan police official said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Haider Irani, has a string of cases registered against him in various states.

He was also involved in attacking a team of police personnel who had gone to nab him, said Khadakpada police station senior inspector Ashok Pawar .

The accused was involved in 23 cases of snatching of chains in Thane district, 35 cases in Mumbai and over 50 such crimes in other states, he said.

"Whenever teams of police personnel used to go to the locality to nab Irani, people from the locality used to attack them and drive them away. Police had arrested 23 chain snatchers from Iranipada area so far this year who have been handed over to different police stations," he added.

