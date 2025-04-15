Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man wields swords to threaten Ambedkar Jayanti gathering in Bhiwandi, arrested

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 15, 2025 06:22 AM IST

THANE: A 23-year-old man brandished swords and shouted casteist slurs during an Ambedkar Jayanti celebration, leading to his arrest under various laws.

THANE: Frustrated by loud music during a society’s Ambedkar Jayanti celebration on Sunday, a 23-year-old man came out of his house wielding two swords and screamed casteist remarks while demanding people stop the music. The situation escalated when he began chasing the crowd with the weapons. The Nijampura police have arrested the accused, Devidas Balaram Patil, under relevant sections of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, the Arms Act, and the Maharashtra Police Act, and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

The incident occurred in Khoni village, Bhiwandi. As per police reports, the villagers had organized a musical and band performance for Monday to celebrate Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s 134th birth anniversary, for which around 120 people had gathered at midnight. When Devisdas was returning home from work on a bike after 10pm, he noticed the crowd and allegedly shouted vulgar casteist remarks at the gathering. He walked home to get his swords and returned towards the crowd, waving the swords in the air. He was creating fear among the attendees by charging toward them. People fled in all directions and tried to lock themselves indoors to escape Devidas. Sagar Uttam Patil, a resident who knew Devidas, persuaded him to leave the premises.

“After videos of the incident went viral on social media and few people were injured, we took immediate cognizance,” said Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation Assistant Commissioner Balaram Kondu Jadhav, who filed the official complaint.

Nijampura police station, Senior Police Inspector Vishwas Dagale added, “We have booked the accused, Devidas Balaram Patil and the investigation is currently underway.”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Man wields swords to threaten Ambedkar Jayanti gathering in Bhiwandi, arrested
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On