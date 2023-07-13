Manufacturing in the state is ‘lagging behind’, says Fadnavis

MUMBAI: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that a fast track committee, along with state planning body MITRA, would prepare an action plan for the implementation of a report prepared by the state economic advisory council headed by Tata Sons chairperson N Chandrasekharan. The report on the economic and industrial development of Maharashtra was submitted to the government on Wednesday in the presence of CM Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Fadnavis, who pointed out that manufacturing in the state was “lagging behind”, asked the industries secretary to take cognisance of this while formulating policies. He added that a GDP clock would be displayed outside Mantralaya as the state proceeded to its goal.

Fadnavis said that new age industries like electric vehicles, semiconductors, hardware manufacturing and green hydrogen were on the state’s radar, and that they were fortunate to have investments in these spheres. He added that services was the state’s mainstay, and it would increase its share in this too.

Shinde, who addressed the meeting in English, said that the government would chalk up an action plan, and it would not remain on paper. “We will set up a monitoring committee,” he said. Adding that the advisory council report spoke of the need for two lakh hectares of land for various projects, he said the government would “correct the mismatch between the availability and the demand for land”.

Fadnavis admitted that the cost of power was a hindrance, and to this end, work was in full swing on producing 16 GW agri solarisation. “Maharashtra will lead on a lower industrial tariff,” he said.

The deputy chief minister said that MITRA, set up on lines of Niti Aayog, would execute the report and sought help from the members of the economic advisory meeting to implement it. “Land and capital requirements will be considerable if we have to hit the one trillion economy mark,” he remarked. Chandrasekharan said the state would achieve its target of becoming a one-trillion economy by 2028.