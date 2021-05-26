Maratha reservation issue: King Shivaji’s descendant leaning towards Congress?

Even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)is squarely blaming the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress coalition government for Supreme Court’s decision to scrap reservation given to Maratha community in government jobs and education, Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, a descendant of Maratha warrior king Shivaji and BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP, has openly taken a stand that is against the party line in Maharashtra. Amid the speculations that he is inching towards the Congress, Sambhajiraje has refused to blame the MVA government for the apex court’s decision.

Speaking at public platforms after the May 5 judgment by the Supreme Court on Maratha quota, Sambhajiraje expressed his displeasure that he was denied an appointment by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for discussion over the Maratha issue. The MP has been vocal on the reservation and has begun a state tour to galvanise support. During his tour in Solapur, he said on Tuesday that he was ready to resign as an MP if required. He also clarified his tour was not in favour of or against any political party or the government. He also appealed the Maratha leaders and organisations not to resort to the protest for the reservation.

His retort came following remarks by state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Monday that PM Modi may not have met Sambhajiraje because Maratha reservation issue is limited to only one state.

“The Centre has taken clear stand related to the 102nd constitutional amendment on reservation. What else would Modiji have discussed with the MP,” he asked. When asked about Sambhajiraje’s appeal to Maratha outfits not resort to protest, Patil said everybody has right to say what he/she wishes in democracy.

The bonhomie between Sambhajiraje and Congress is visible.

The Congress on Tuesday objected to Patil’s remarks and criticised Modi for not meeting Sambhajiraje and thus insulting Maratha community.

“PM Modi has time to meet Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra, but not Sambhajiraje who wanted to talk about Maratha reservation,” said Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant.

Public works minister and head of state cabinet’s sub-committee on Maratha reservation, Ashok Chavan, too, appreciated Sambhajiraje’s stand on the issue. “He has taken a stand which is realistic and with an intention to give justice to Maratha community. We respect his opinion,”Chavan said after a meeting on the issue on Tuesday.

Soon after the reservation was struck down, Sambhajiraje had said that he does not hold any government – incumbent or the previous – responsible for the ruling. At the same time, Maharashtra BJP leaders were criticising Uddhav Thackeray-led state government and warned it with the protest claiming it was state government’s failure. Patil has even announced support to the protests, beginning from first week of June.

“My commitment is with the community. I am not answerable to BJP. The party should take its stand on reservation and suggest the way forward towards the reservation…. I requested prime minister Narendra Modi for an appointment to discuss Maratha reservation, but there was no response,” the MP said recently.

Many in political circles feel that the MP may not continue with the BJP for long. “His entire family is has been close to the Congress. His brother Maloji Shahu Chhatrapati was a Congress MLA in 2004. He has time and again clarified that he has been nominated to Rajya Sabha by President and has no direct relation with the BJP. He shares cordial relations with the MVA leaders and was recently praised by Thackeray in his Facebook live address for the sensible stand taken by him after the SC ruling. It would be too early to predict anything, but a major development is expected on that front,” said a Congress leader.

Political analyst from Western Maharashtra Prakash Pawar said, “Ever since another direct descendent of Shivaji Maharaj Udayanraje Bhosale joined the BJP in 2019, Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati appears to be disturbed in the party. His statement against the BJP is a clear indication of his plans and he is testing waters by deliberately doing so. His political move will be clear towards the end of his term as an MP in the next few months,” he said.