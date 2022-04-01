Marathi literature through calligraphy to adorn 35 Navi Mumbai walls

Thirty five walls across the city of Navi Mumbai will depict prominent literature by Marathi poets in the form of calligraphy.

To promote Marathi literature and to get residents to take up reading, the civic administration is getting some segments of Marathi Abhangs (devotional poetries) inscribed onto the walls across the city. Students from arts schools like JJ School of Arts and Thane School of Arts have been roped in for the calligraphy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has undertaken a major beautification work that includes wall paintings among others. The idea to have poems inscribed on the walls is another initiative to add to the city’s aesthetic appeal.

“We are roping in artists and calligraphers to depict the literary work in an attractive manner. Noted literary works have been identified and artists have been asked to depict the beauty of these art works in the form of calligraphy,” said city engineer Sanjay Desai.

Walls along Palm Beach Road, prominent city chowks, popular picnic spots like Vashi mini seashore and Wonder Park in Nerul are the areas identified for getting the Abhangs written. Presently, the students have exhibited their talent on 10 walls and in the next 15 days, work on the remaining 25 walls would be completed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some of the poems to be inscribed on the walls include abhangs written by noted poets like Kusumagraj, Govindagraj, Suresh Bhat, Vinda Karandikar and Sant Dnyaneshwar. NMMC recently got well-known calligrapher Achyut Palav to inscribe the poem glorifying Marathi language by Sant Dnyaneshwar Aisi Akshare Rasikhe on the walls of NMMC headquarters.

“This is one of the many beautiful writings by Sant Dnyaneshwar that describes the beauty and intensity of Marathi language. Such paintings should invoke curiosity and prompt residents to find more about the artwork,” said an official involved with the work.

Residents have appreciated the activity. “It is a good move to promote Marathi literature. After seeing the calligraphy on Sant Dnyaneshwar’s poem, I went and searched on Google what the poem meant. Even the manner used to present the topic by means of calligraphy in itself is commendable,” said Shrija Das, 38, a resident of Nerul.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}