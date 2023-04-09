MUMBAI: Days after a Sambhaji Nagar-based rapper was booked for allegedly using objectionable remarks against the ruling Shiv Sena and BJP, another rapper has been booked on Saturday for ‘vulgar, obscene and abusive’ song. Rapper booked for ‘abusive’ song

Milind Jadhav, senior police inspector of Wadala police station, said, “We have registered a case against rapper Umesh Khade as his 2.55-minute song is abusive and can create tension amongst politicians, farmers and the people. The case was registered after a complaint by the crime branch officers.”

The police said the Wadala-based Marathi rapper had recently uploaded a song ‘Janta Bhongli Keli’ that talks about political apathy and how it was leaving common citizens in want of basic needs. It talks about political assurances, inflation, how politicians are talking about religion, and how opposition and ruling parties are hand-in-glove enjoying, while the common man is left fighting for basic needs.

The rapper was served a notice of appearance before a police officer under section 41 A of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The rapper was later let off.

A case under section 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief) and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code has been booked against the rapper.

MLA Jitendra Awhad of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) claimed that the rapper and his parents were detained by the police. Criticising the police action against the rapper, Awhad said, “The rapper had not named anybody in the song. He is just a poor man who had raised his sentiments, you cannot arrest him for that, and the government cannot suppress people’s views. In democracy everybody has the right to express themselves.

“The government cannot stop people from raising their sentiments. Rappers all over the world, even in Western countries, are known to use abusive language to attract attention. Detention and registering of offences against them are curbing their voice,” Awhad added.

Earlier, the Shivaji Nagar police in Ambernath had booked Raj Mungase, a rapper from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, based on a complaint filed by Shiv Sena leader for his song, which contained words like ‘pannas khoke’ (fifty cartons) and ‘chor’ (thieves).