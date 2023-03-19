Maritime Board ignores CRZ rules, issues ad to ‘monetise’ Mandwa jetty land

Mumbai: Despite getting flak from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority a few years ago for allowing a mall on the new jetty at Mandwa, the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) has decided to now commercially exploit land adjoining the Mandwa Ro-Pax jetty in Raigad district. An advertisement to this effect was issued on Thursday.

Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules, in fact, do not permit commercialisation on lands that are reclaimed, on account of which many proposals for the Bandra promenade at Bandra Reclamation have not come through. Despite this, MMB has decided to commercially exploit the land near the Ro-Pax jetty. (HT Photo)

Inviting e-tenders from interested bidders, the work in the ad is termed ‘monetisation of land adjoining Mandwa Ro-Pax Jetty’. Amit Saini, chief officer of MMB, when questioned, said, “Commercialisation can happen subject to CRZ rules. Anything beyond that will not be allowed.”

A few years ago, MMB similarly allowed a mall built of shipping containers to come up near the jetty although CRZ rules forbid permanent structures 500 metres from the sea. A waiting room at the terminal for passengers was also turned into a hotel.

After media reports on this, MCZMA slammed MMB and ordered the removal of these structures. The Raigad district administration was also informed, but chose to remain silent. MMB officials say that the matter is in court now.

Environmental activist Sumaira Abdulali of Awaaz foundation said that an example of what ‘monetisation’ meant was visible in the cement-concrete restaurant complex at the new jetty. “Allowing this intensive construction at a place reclaimed specifically for transit converts the public utility into a commercial space,” she said. “Such a move also underscores fears that other spaces reclaimed for Alibag and Mumbai public projects will similarly be commercially exploited in future.”

D Stalin of NGO Vanashakti maintained that the government was “displaying its environmental ignorance”. “The greed to profit from the sale of CRZ lands has clouded the need to protect and keep coastal zones inviolate,” he said. “Besides the environmental aspects, these lands belong to the people and are meant to be kept for the benefit of all citizens, not to be sold for private profit.”

