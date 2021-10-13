Massive fire breaks out in Mumbai's Kurla, 20 motorcycles gutted
All the motorbikes were gutted in the fire that was later doused by the fire department's personnel.
Published on Oct 13, 2021 09:17 AM IST
ANI |
A massive fire broke out among around 20 motorcycles parked at a residential society in Mumbai's Nehru Nagar, Kurla on Wednesday morning.
All the motorbikes were gutted in the fire that was later doused by the fire department's personnel.
More details are awaited.
