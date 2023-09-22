Massive fire breaks out in Mumbai's Heera Panna mall in Jogeshwari, 14 people rescued. Video

A major fire broke out in a shopping mall - Heera Panna - in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area on Friday afternoon around 3:15 pm. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 14 people who were trapped inside the mall have been safely rescued.

Massive fire breaks out in Mumbai's Heera Panna mall

Officials said that no casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

The Mumbai fire brigade authorities declared it to be a level three fire.

As many as 25 fire brigade vehicles including 12 fire engines have reached the spot and efforts to put out the fire are currently underway. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited.