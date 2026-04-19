Massive fire hits JWR Logistics Park near Panvel, no injuries reported

Navi Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at the JWR Logistics facility on the Palaspe-JNPA Highway near Padeghar, close to Panvel, on Saturday afternoon, sending up thick plumes of smoke and triggering explosions in a hazardous chemical storage section. The blaze was reported around 3 pm, and its cause is yet to be known.

Navi Mumbai, India - April 18, 2026:Major fire broke out at JWR Logistics at Padheghar near Ghavan Pahata close to Navi Mumbai International Airport in Navi Mumbai, India, on Saturday, April 18, 2026. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

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According to fire officials, explosions were heard shortly after the fire started, as flames quickly spread to an area storing hazardous chemical materials, complicating access for emergency teams.

Teams from CIDCO, Panvel Municipal Corporation and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority rushed to the spot. CIDCO chief fire officer Vijay Rane said they received a call and immediately mobilised resources.

“After seeing the scale of the blaze, we immediately called additional fire engines. The fire is almost under control, but because it is a hazardous area, our teams are facing difficulty entering the main section,” he said.

He added that around nine fire vehicles from multiple agencies were deployed. However, officials said that even after several hours, the fire had not been fully put out and efforts were expected to continue late into the evening.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said that no injuries were reported and the exact cause of the fire will be established after a detailed probe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said that no injuries were reported and the exact cause of the fire will be established after a detailed probe. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} JWR Logistics runs a large cargo handling facility in the Panvel-JNPA belt and claims to run India’s largest LCL (Less than Container Load) Container Freight Station. The site, spread over 97 acres, offers container handling, warehousing, inventory management and pan-India cargo movement services. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} JWR Logistics runs a large cargo handling facility in the Panvel-JNPA belt and claims to run India’s largest LCL (Less than Container Load) Container Freight Station. The site, spread over 97 acres, offers container handling, warehousing, inventory management and pan-India cargo movement services. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Strategically located on National Highway 4B, the facility is about 11 km from Jawaharlal Nehru Port and 4 km from Navi Mumbai International Airport, making it a critical node in the region’s supply chain network. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Strategically located on National Highway 4B, the facility is about 11 km from Jawaharlal Nehru Port and 4 km from Navi Mumbai International Airport, making it a critical node in the region’s supply chain network. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Panvel-Uran-JNPA belt has witnessed rapid warehousing expansion in recent years, even as concerns persist over fire safety and hazardous material handling. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Panvel-Uran-JNPA belt has witnessed rapid warehousing expansion in recent years, even as concerns persist over fire safety and hazardous material handling. {{/usCountry}}

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