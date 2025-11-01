Mathadi leader breaks down at Shinde’s no-show

NAVI MUMBAI: At a convention of Mathadi workers on Thursday, Mathadi leader Narendra Patil broke down in full public view, laying bare his anguish before an audience that included several political leaders – except the one he most wanted to see. Mathadi leader Narendra Patil addressed a convention held on Thursday to spotlight Mathadi workers’ unresolved issues.

A long-time BJP loyalist – he famously sports a tattoo of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s name on his arm – Patil has lately been reaching out to deputy chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde. But Shinde’s no-show at the Turbhe meet cut deep.

“Eknath Shinde was supposed to be here today but he hasn’t made it. I’ve never faced such a situation in my life,” Patil said, his voice faltering. After pausing to regain his composure, he added, “My family is used to facing such insults. Minister Yogesh Kadam is reportedly coming, but I shall continue to wait for Shinde till time permits.”

The convention, held late on Thursday evening to accommodate Shinde’s busy schedule, was a platform to spotlight the Mathadi workers’ unresolved housing and civic issues. Patil, working president of the Maharashtra State Mathadi, Transport and General Workers Union and chairperson of the Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation, is widely credited with shifting Mathadi allegiance from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) to the BJP. His family’s BJP ties run deep, with sister Bharati and brother-in-law Ravikant both former BJP corporators.

Yet, in recent weeks, Patil has publicly praised Shinde and appeared alongside the Sena chief at public events. The Turbhe meet was expected to formalise their alliance.

Notably, no BJP leaders were invited to the convention. Even NCP (SP) state chief and fellow Mathadi leader Shashikant Shinde was conspicuously absent, pointing to a subtle recalibration that’s underway.

The Mathadi workforce, largely Maratha migrants from Western Maharashtra districts such as Satara, Sangli, and Kolhapur, forms a formidable vote bank in Navi Mumbai. Their collective strength and cultural identity have long made them a key constituency in civic politics. And, with local body elections upcoming, Shinde’s snub has hit hard. It was, in fact, Shinde’s second consecutive no-show at a Mathadi event, explaining why Patil was so shaken.

Compelled to offer an explanation, he said, “This isn’t a political event. I’m not joining Shinde; my loyalty to Fadnavis is firm. Shinde was invited because he missed our September 25 programme with Fadnavis, and we believe he can help resolve pending issues.”

Minister of state for home Yogesh Kadam, along with Thane MP Naresh Mhaske and local Shiv Sena leaders, arrived in Turbhe late at night, offering apologies and reaffirming Shinde’s commitment to the Mathadi cause. But the damage was done. Many Mathadi workers, especially women, had waited since late afternoon after a full day’s labour. By the time Kadam spoke, the chairs had emptied.

Around midnight, Shinde spoke to Patil over the phone. He expressed regret, citing the farmers’ agitation, and promised to visit Mathadi Bhavan soon. He also assured a joint departmental meeting to address housing issues in Koparkhairane and Ghansoli.

Shinde’s camp had backed this convention to challenge local BJP dominance. His absence may have weakened that strategy. With crucial municipal elections approaching, any shift in Mathadi sentiment or leadership engagement will carry significant electoral weight.