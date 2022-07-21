Matoshree open for those who want to return: Aaditya Thackeray in Bhiwandi

Shiv Sena MLA and former Maharashtra Minister, Aaditya Thackeray, has challenged the rebel MLAs to resign and hold re-elections if they have any shame left. Talking during his tour of Bhiwandi, calling the present government a ‘two-people’ ministry, Thackeray said that the new government is bound to fall as it is unlawful and undemocratic. He also claimed that the real Shiv Sainiks are still with them. Those who left are the ones who had indigestion after overeating.

He also said that the doors of Thackeray residence ‘Matoshree’ are always open for those who want to return.

Thackeray went to Shivaji Chowk near Ajay Nagar in Bhiwandi on Thursday to address rallies at some places. However, out of the 12 Shiv Sena corporators from Bhiwandi, none was present at the rally. Later, over 20 corporators from Sena and Congress showed their support to the Eknath Shinde faction.

On his way to Bhiwandi from Thane, Thackeray stopped for a minute outside Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s bungalow in Louiswadi and greeted some of his supporters there before moving ahead.

Thackeray said, “Whatever happened in the last one month was sad and unfortunate. Whoever we trusted and gave ministerial post stabbed us in the back. These are not rebels or revolutionaries as they call themselves. These are merely back-stabbers. This is not democracy, not politics. Those who left were never Shiv Sainiks. The hundreds of people who have gathered here are the real Sainiks. Those who left merely had indigestion after eating too much.”

Thackeray was welcomed by a few Shiv Sainiks at the Anandnagar Check Naka from where he went to Bhiwandi.

The former minister said that they did everything for development in the last two-and-a-half years apart from politics. “We could not play politics. We did not trouble the opposition ministers by filing false complaints against them nor did we keep a watch on the movements of our MLAs as we trusted them. The faith we had on people has landed us in this situation. They are not free today. During the Presidential elections too all of them came in a bus like some prisoners. If any of them want to return, the doors of Matoshree are always open.”

He expressed that while Maharashtra is fighting with floods, the MLAs are busy calling up and threatening the Yuva Sainiks or honest Shiv Sainiks to join them.