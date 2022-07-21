Matoshree open for those who want to return: Aaditya Thackeray in Bhiwandi
Shiv Sena MLA and former Maharashtra Minister, Aaditya Thackeray, has challenged the rebel MLAs to resign and hold re-elections if they have any shame left. Talking during his tour of Bhiwandi, calling the present government a ‘two-people’ ministry, Thackeray said that the new government is bound to fall as it is unlawful and undemocratic. He also claimed that the real Shiv Sainiks are still with them. Those who left are the ones who had indigestion after overeating.
He also said that the doors of Thackeray residence ‘Matoshree’ are always open for those who want to return.
Thackeray went to Shivaji Chowk near Ajay Nagar in Bhiwandi on Thursday to address rallies at some places. However, out of the 12 Shiv Sena corporators from Bhiwandi, none was present at the rally. Later, over 20 corporators from Sena and Congress showed their support to the Eknath Shinde faction.
On his way to Bhiwandi from Thane, Thackeray stopped for a minute outside Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s bungalow in Louiswadi and greeted some of his supporters there before moving ahead.
Thackeray said, “Whatever happened in the last one month was sad and unfortunate. Whoever we trusted and gave ministerial post stabbed us in the back. These are not rebels or revolutionaries as they call themselves. These are merely back-stabbers. This is not democracy, not politics. Those who left were never Shiv Sainiks. The hundreds of people who have gathered here are the real Sainiks. Those who left merely had indigestion after eating too much.”
Thackeray was welcomed by a few Shiv Sainiks at the Anandnagar Check Naka from where he went to Bhiwandi.
The former minister said that they did everything for development in the last two-and-a-half years apart from politics. “We could not play politics. We did not trouble the opposition ministers by filing false complaints against them nor did we keep a watch on the movements of our MLAs as we trusted them. The faith we had on people has landed us in this situation. They are not free today. During the Presidential elections too all of them came in a bus like some prisoners. If any of them want to return, the doors of Matoshree are always open.”
He expressed that while Maharashtra is fighting with floods, the MLAs are busy calling up and threatening the Yuva Sainiks or honest Shiv Sainiks to join them.
SGPC begins process to send special batch of pilgrims to Pakistan
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Thursday initiated the process to send a special “jatha” (batch of pilgrims) to Pakistan to take part in the centenary of Saka (massacre) Panja Sahib, which will be commemorated on October 30. The apex gurdwara body has asked those willing to be part of the group to deposit their passports are other relevant documents at its head office in Amritsar by August 5.
Save water: BKU launches stir outside Trident Group unit in Barnala
Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) on Thursday started a five-day-long stir outside a unit of Trident Group located at Dhaula village in Barnala to raise concern over the contamination and depletion of groundwater. Trident Group, the largest textile group in the state and an exporter of towels, bedsheets and yarn, had already announced to temporarily shut down major operations at the unit as a precautionary measure.
Ex-MLA Anant Singh sentenced to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment in second case
An MP-MLA court of Patna on Thursday sentenced former Mokama MLA Anant Singh to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment in connection with a case dating back to 2015 when the police recovered several incriminating material, along with six rifle magazines, from his official residence. He won five times from Mokama constituency — thrice from the Janata Dal (United), once as independent candidate and in 2020 from the Rashtriya Janata Dal.
NMMC bans feeding of birds by residents on Palm Beach Road in Nerul as it poses danger for motorists, winged creatures
Caring for animals and birds is certainly humane. But, when citizens throw caution to the wind in their humanitarian gesture, it is likely to prove dear for all Residents on the busy Palm Beach Road are doing exactly that. Some local residents have been placing bird feed and water along the side of the road, especially near the Nerul junction bridge area.
NMMC digs up cricket pitch at Sunil Gavaskar playground in Belapur
Budding cricketers and veterans playing cricket on the only open ground in CBD Belapur Sector 9 were taken aback after Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation dug up the concrete pitch. The pitch is concretised every year by a local 40s Cricket Club especially to conduct tournaments during monsoon. One such monsoon tournament was scheduled to be held this weekend. Concerned about losing access to the ground, a group had assembled at the ward office.
