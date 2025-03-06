MUMBAI: It’s not just the concreting of city streets; the BMC will not permit utilities from excavating roads after May 31. All ongoing works by these utilities, such as electricity and gas companies, drainage and storm water drain lines, to laying optic fiber cables, all works must be completed by this deadline. May 31 deadline for utilities too

In South Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) is replacing its electricity cable network laid more than 80 years ago. This is being executed under the central government’s revamped distribution sector scheme and will two to three years to complete. All extra-high voltage, high-voltage and low-voltage cables are being replaced as and when the BEST receives permission.

The BEST says the aim is to eliminate technical failures and improve power supply output as well as reduce distribution losses. “We are in the process of replacing 400km length of supply cables. After completion, interruption in power supply will reduce,” said a BEST official.

In the suburbs too, similar works are underway. Tata Power said they are working on multiple cable projects in the island city and suburbs. “We follow all the norms, procedures and guidelines specified by statutory authorities. These activities are critical to ensuring uninterrupted power supply, to maintain system reliability during peak demand,” said a spokesperson for Tata Power.

Mahanagar Gas Limited too has been carrying out improvement and repair works of their gas pipelines across parts of Mumbai, for which they shut gas supply during specific periods. The MGL authorities did not comment or elaborate on their ongoing works.