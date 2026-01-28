Mayoral poll delay pushes BMC budget to end-Feb

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) budget will be delayed this year, with the mayoral election expected to be held in the first week of February, pushing the presentation of the civic budget to the end of the month. BMC headquarters (Hindustan Times)

This will be the first time the BMC budget presentation will be deferred. Traditionally, the budget is tabled in the first week of February, typically by February 5.

Under the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, the budgetary process is governed by Section 127 of the act, which mandates that the municipal commissioner prepare estimates of income and expenditure for the ensuing financial year and place them before the Standing Committee on or before the first working day of February.

However, the Standing Committee cannot be constituted before the mayor is elected. The Standing Committee typically comprises 27 members, including the chairperson, all elected from among the newly elected corporators.

Widely regarded as one of the most powerful bodies in Mumbai’s civic administration, the Standing Committee exercises financial control and oversight over the corporation’s functioning. Its responsibilities include scrutinising and approving expenditure, budgetary oversight, policy and administrative supervision, revenue-related decisions, and ensuring checks and balances. By overseeing major financial decisions, the committee acts as a safeguard against arbitrary or unaccounted expenditure by the civic administration.

Once the Standing Committee is constituted, which is expected to be formed a week after the mayoral elections, the ruling BJP-Sena alliance and the opposition will begin discussions on the budget document drawn up by the municipal commissioner and administrator Bhushan Gagrani.

The Standing Committee examines the budget estimates, after making recommendations or modifications, then submits them to the BMC’s general body. The general body, presided over by the mayor, is required to consider and sanction the budget before the commencement of the new financial year, that is, before March 31.