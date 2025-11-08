MCA seeks land for Residential Women’s Cricket Academy as CM felicitates World Cup winners

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Friday wrote a letter to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis requesting to allot land within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for setting up a Residential Women’s Cricket Academy, while a ceremony was held at his residence for felicitating Maharashtra’s women cricketers who were part of India’s World Cup–winning team. Team India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana being felicitated by CM Devendra Fadnavis and deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Friday. Other players and staff from the state were also honoured. (X/CMOMaharashtra)

The proposed academy aims to provide women players with integrated facilities for training, recovery, and education under one roof. Currently, players travel long distances across the city and suburbs for practice sessions, often facing fatigue and logistical hurdles, MCA president Ajinkya Naik in the letter. “The residential setup will help address these issues by offering turf grounds, indoor practice areas, residential accommodation, a gym, physiotherapy and sports medicine support, and classrooms for academic and life-skill development,” the letter said.

He added that the MCA is ready to develop and manage the facility on a not-for-profit basis. “This will be a major step in empowering women cricketers and strengthening Maharashtra’s leadership in promoting women’s sports.”

Meanwhile, at a felicitation ceremony held at the CM’s official residence, Varsha, Fadnavis honoured vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, and head coach Amol Muzumdar for their historic World Cup triumph. On Sunday, Team India defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the Women’s World Cup final held in Navi Mumbai to clinch its maiden global title.

Speaking at the function, Fadnavis said that most players gave good performances in the finals. “I had switched off the TV after half an hour as the South African team was doing well, but the picture changed later. There was good bonding and team spirit in the team. Hence, we had a spectacular win,’’ said Fadnavis. “Smriti is one of India’s iconic players, Jemimah brings double entertainment with her cricket and reels, and Radha’s story of resilience is deeply inspiring.”

Each player from Maharashtra received ₹2.25 crore, Muzumdar was awarded ₹22.5 lakh, and members of the support staff received ₹11 lakh each along with mementoes. Among those felicitated were bowling coach Avishkar Salvi, Padma Shri Diana Edulji, analyst Aniruddha Deshpande, logistics coordinator Aparna Gambhirrao, operations manager Maroof Fazandar, Mihir Upadhyay, Purva Kate, and Mamta Shirsulla.

Calling the trio the “pride of Maharashtra,” Fadnavis praised the players’ teamwork and resilience. “The way this team fought back and played like a family shows what true teamwork means. Maharashtra is proud of you,” he said.

“You’ve made Maharashtra proud. Your victory has brought immense joy to the state. Jemimah’s century in the semifinal was a turning point; it took us to the finals. The way this team fought back and played like a family shows what true teamwork means. The world has taken note of the fact that the World Cup, which traditionally went to a select group of countries, has, for the first time, come to India. It is a matter of immense pride. The entire team has performed brilliantly,” he added.

He also acknowledged the contribution of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah in advancing women’s cricket.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who was present, compared the victory to India’s iconic 1983 men’s World Cup win, saying, “These women have done for their generation what Kapil Dev’s team did four decades ago.”

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana thanked the state for its continued support. “Maharashtra has always supported us. In 2017 too, we were felicitated when we were runners-up. Many of our support staff members belong to this state. This victory wouldn’t have been possible without their hard work,” she said.

Muzumdar lauded the team’s focus and hard work, while Radha Yadav and Rodrigues expressed gratitude for the recognition, calling it a moment of pride for women’s cricket in India.