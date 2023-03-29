MCZMA nod to boost infra projects in Dronagiri

Mumbai: In a push to the infrastructure projects proposed by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) in Dronagiri node, the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has recommended, subject to conditions, 23 works such as roads, sewage treatment plants, desilting etc., to Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC).

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The issue had been pending since last year as the works are located in CRZ1 area. The permission is a huge relief for CIDCO and will enable the development work in new node that is coming up at the Nhava Sheva-end of the under-construction Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), which will connect the region to Mumbai.

The projects include construction of different types of infrastructure such as a sewage treatment plant, sewage pump house, bridge across holding pond, channel, road and service and desilting of channels. The projects fall under CRZ IA (50 m buffer zone) and hence, needed MCZMA clearance. Around 1.75 lakh sqm of CRZ area is covered under the projects.

CIDCO had submitted the environment impact assessment report prepared by MoEF&CC accredited consultancy Manu Shrushti.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since Navi Mumbai is surrounded by Thane creek, all development work here, whether by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Panvel Municipal Corporation, CIDCO or MMRDA, needs the go ahead from MCZMA.

The proposals were first discussed at MCZMA meeting held on August 24, 2022. MCZMA had then decided to verify if CIDCO was seeking fresh CRZ approval for infrastructure activities at Dronagiri or if it was a post facto approval that it was seeking.

On December 6, 2022, CIDCO submitted that it is seeking fresh approval for infrastructure activities at Dronagiri and no onsite activities have been initiated till date for the proposed projects.

The authority accepted that the composite proposal submitted by CIDCO involving construction of public infrastructure facilities at Dronagri node was in public interest. The authority noted that the sites are situated in mangroves and 50m mangrove buffer zone area (CRZ IA). Its experts opined that matter could be recommended to MoEF&CC, New Delhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following discussions, MCZMA decided to recommend the proposal to MoEF&CC, New Delhi under CRZ Notification 2011 subject to conditions.

Welcoming the MCZMA recommendation, a CIDCO official said, “Dronagiri is a crucial node as it will be the link between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai via MTHL. The node is developing fast and hence, there is a need for basic infrastructure development there for the residents.”

Added the official, “CIDCO is committed to conserving the environment and following all required norms. We shall continue to do follow up with the concerned authorities as per requirement.”

Said Rajesh Prajapati, founder president of CREDAI MCHI, Raigad unit, “Dronagiri is a fast-developing node where the migration of new home buyers has begun. With mega infrastructure projects like Seawoods Uran railway line, MTHL as well as International airport about to start, we expect large scale migration of people to the node.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added, “All the infrastructure projects approved by MCZMA are most urgently required for easing the life of existing as well as future home buyers in Dronagiri. Although clearance from MCZMA is a positive sign, the conditions of getting further clearance from MoEF as well as the high court, creates doubts on the speed at which these projects can be finally cleared and implemented.”

He said, “We only hope that CIDCO strongly follows up to get the required clearances for projects approved presently by MCZMA specially the STP which is the most urgently required basic infrastructure.”

Box

The works

1) Construction of Sewage treatment plant of 108 mld at sector 56 and 59

2) Sewage pump house at sector 51A and sector 57

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3) Bridge across holding pond at sector 55, 56, 51 and 52

4) 22 m wide channel in sector 15 and 41

5) Road and service thereof in sector 15, 15A, 41, 48, 50, 56, 15 to sector 15A STP, 27, 47, 48, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55

Box

The conditions

1) Proposed construction should be carried out strictly as per the provisions in CRZ Notification and guidelines / clarifications given by MoEF from time to time.

2) Prior high court permission should be obtained by CIDCO since proposed activities are situated in mangroves and its 50m buffer zone area

3) NoC from mangrove cell shall be obtained by MCGM

4) Natural creek / river / channel should not be reclaimed

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5) Debris generated during the construction activity should not be dumped in CRZ area. It should be ensured that debris is process in a scientific manner at a designated C&D waste handling site.

6) All other required permission from different statutory authorities should be obtained.