Mercury crosses 38°C in Mumbai, temperature likely to remain same: IMD

The city witnessed its warmest day of the season so far on Saturday. The Santacruz weather station of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a maximum temperature of 38.2 degrees Celsius, up from 37.3 degrees Celsius earlier this week.

Previously, the Santacruz weather station had recorded 38.1 degree Celsius on March 4. Officials attributed the spike in Mercury levels to northeasterly winds, delaying the setting of sea breeze and causing a temperature rise. Colaba, on the other hand, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34.8 degrees Celsius.

Officials also cautioned that the temperature would remain on the higher side over the next couple of days as well.

“While no official heatwave is likely across the country over the next few days, Mercury levels will be on the higher side,” said Dr Shubhangi Bhute, a scientist at IMD.

The minimum temperature at Santacruz and Colaba was recorded at 22 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which was at normal, and only slightly higher than the previous day’s reading.

As per the IMD’s seven-day forecast for Santacruz, there may be no relief from the heat over the next few days. The maximum temperature is expected to remain at 38 degrees Celsius for the next couple of days, while the minimum reading is also predicted to remain at 22 degrees Celsius. Mainly clear skies will prevail.