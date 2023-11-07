Meters slowed down by 70% in Mira-Bhayandar: Adani Electricity

Adani Electricity has claimed to have discovered an unusual technique of power theft in Mira-Bhayandar wherein the culprits slowed down the speed of meters by 70%-75%.

Between April and October, 1.70 lakh units were stolen in 43 incidents, causing a loss of ₹29.60 lakh, a statement from the company said. “Nine FIRs have been registered in different police stations at Navghar, Bhayandar, Kashimira and Nayanagar.”

“We found that there were cases of meters being tampered with and they were operating at 70% slower rate than usual. Usually, the transmission and distribution losses are around 5% but in the last few months, there were some anomalies. So, we decided to start a crackdown where we found such cases,” an official from Adani Electricity said.

The statement said a complaint was filed on October 27 against Dwarkanath Yashwant Raut for stealing 19,250 units worth ₹3,82,691 and an FIR was registered at Bhayander police station. In another case, Ganesh Gopal Shetty and Devendra Patil were booked for stealing 14,127 units estimated at ₹2,86,049 and a case was registered against Prakash Mhatre for stealing 10,796 units worth ₹2,54,772. Both these cases were with the Bhayander police, the statement said.

Speaking about the power theft cases in Mira-Bhayendar, a spokesperson from Adani Electricity said, “Power theft puts the tariff burden on the honest consumers and this situation is not acceptable to us. By cracking down on these unlawful activities, the company protects the interest of its honest consumers. There are certain pockets of the city where the menace of power theft is rampant.”

Stealing power is a non-bailable offence under section 135 of the Electricity Act 2003 where the offender can be punished with a fine, a jail term of up to three years, or both, if proven guilty.

