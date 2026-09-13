Mumbai Metro timings extended for Ganesh festival; up to 15 extra trips planned

Mumbai’s Metro network will run extended services during Ganesh festival. Metro operators across all corridors have decided to extend operating hours from September 14 to 25 to facilitate late night travel for devotees visiting Ganpati pandals and related celebrations.

There are plans to add 10 to 15 trips a day on the Mumbai metro network for the festivities, depending on the corridor and day of the week. (ANI)

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Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL), the operator of Blue line or Metro 1 made public its extended operating hours on the Versova - Andheri - Ghatkopar corridor. The last train from Versova towards Ghatkopar will depart at 12:15 am, while the final train from Ghatkopar towards Versova will leave at 12:40 am and reach Versova at 1:03 am. The extended schedule is intended to provide commuters with a safe and convenient option for returning home after late night festival visits, MMOPL’s spokesperson said in a statement.

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Mumbai metro extends operational hours to ease movement during Ganeshotsav.

Timings extended, trips might be added

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{{^usCountry}} Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) has announced that it will extend services on Metro Lines 2A, 2B, 7 and 9 until 12:30 am during the 12 day festive period. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) has announced that it will extend services on Metro Lines 2A, 2B, 7 and 9 until 12:30 am during the 12 day festive period. {{/usCountry}}

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“The last trains will depart at 12:30 am, instead of the regular 11 pm, from Andheri West and Dahisar East on Metro 2A, Gundavali and Kashigaon on Metros 7 and 9 and Maharashtra Nagar–Mandale and Chembur on Line 2B,” announced MMMOCL.

There are plans to add 10 to 15 trips a day on the network, depending on the corridor and day of the week.

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On weekdays, Metro 2A will operate 299 services, including 10 additional trips, while Metros 7 and 9 will operate 290 services with 14 additional trips. Metro 2B will run 180 services, adding 15 trips. On Saturdays, these three corridors will operate 241, 237 and 180 services respectively, while on Sundays they will operate 223, 219 and 180 services.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has extended operating hours on the Aqua Line or Metro 3 until midnight from September 14 to 25. The last trains from both Cuffe Parade and Aarey JVLR, which normally depart at 10:30 pm, will instead run until 12 midnight.

Aqua Line’s extended working hours is expected to benefit devotees travelling to major Ganeshotsav locations around Siddhivinayak, Dadar, Worli, Mahalaxmi and Girgaon, offering an alternative to road travel during a period when Mumbai typically experiences heavy traffic.