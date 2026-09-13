Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Lalbaugcha Raja darshan, aarti timings, how to book tickets online, offline and live stream guide

Every year, devotees get to seek blessings from Lalbaugcha Raja in multiple ways, from Charan Sparsha Darshan (touching the idol’s feet) to Mukh Darshan (viewing the idol’s face). For those unable to be there physically, a 24x7 live darshan option is also available, ensuring everyone can connect with Lord Ganesha ’s divine presence.

The first look of the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled on Friday, September 11, ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. From film stars to political leaders, devotees flock to see Lalbaugcha Raja every year to seek blessings. Whether you’re planning to visit in person or experience the darshan from home, here’s a guide to the darshan timings, ticket details, and live-streaming options you should know.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: The auspicious 10-day Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with fervour all across the country. This year, it begins on September 14 and ends with Ganesha Visarjan on Friday, September 25. In Maharashtra, especially Mumbai, many pandals are set up, and among them, all eyes remain on Mumbai’s most iconic idol – Lalbaugcha Raja.

General Darshan normally begins around 5:00 AM, while Mukh Darshan and Charan Sparsh queues begin around 6:00 AM and continue through the day. The final timings, entry arrangements and queue restrictions can be updated close to the festival, so devotees should also check the official Lalbaugcha Raja website before travelling.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Lalbaugcha Raja aarti and pooja timings Devotees can participate in the daily aartis throughout the day, while special poojas are conducted by advance booking.

Morning pooja: 6:00 AM to 7:00 AM

Afternoon pooja: 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM

Evening pooja: 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: What are the ticket prices for Lalbaugcha Raja? Regular darshan at Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal is free ( ₹0), as the mandal does not charge any official fee for standard Mukh Darshan or Charan Sparsh. The mandal has not yet announced an official price for paid VIP tickets for 2026.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: How to book tickets for Lalbaugcha Raja? For online booking, follow the steps below:

Visit the official Lalbaugcha Raja website.

Log in or register with your mobile number.

Go to online booking services → Darshan ticket booking.

Select VIP darshan type, date, and time slot.

Enter details (name, age, gender, address, mobile, email, ID proof).

Complete payment via UPI, net banking, or cards.

The ticket will be sent to your registered mobile number or email.

Carry a print or digital copy during darshan. For offline booking, you need to follow these steps: