Monday, Jun 16, 2025
MIDC senior police inspector suspended after failing to take action against ‘dance bar’

ByMegha Sood
Jun 16, 2025 06:28 AM IST

When a joint team of the Property Cell and the Crime Branch (CB) raided the bar on June 10, ‘Night Lovers’, they found that the bar was kept open till 2:30am

Mumbai: A senior police inspector of the MIDC police station in Andheri was suspended on Sunday by the Mumbai police’ top brass after a recent raid revealed that a bar under his jurisdiction was conducting illegal operations and staying open past the permitted hours.

MIDC senior police inspector Rajiv Chavan

When a joint team of the Property Cell and the Crime Branch (CB) raided the bar on June 10, ‘Night Lovers’, they found that the bar was kept open till 2:30am. CB officers said that 12 women were rescued from the bar and 30 men, including the manager and the staff, were detained and brought to the police station for questioning.

Additional commissioner of the police (west), Paramjit Singh Dahiya, suspended police inspector Rajiv Chavan because, under him, the MIDC police had failed to close the bar which was illegally operating as a ‘dance bar’.

