Minor fire breaks out on INS Vikramaditya, no major damage

A minor fire broke out on-board aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya on Saturday. The crew on duty noticed smoke emanating from a part of the ship meant for sailors and acted promptly to douse it.

No major damage was done, said commander Mehul Karnik, the chief public relations officer of the Indian Navy. The ship is at Karwar Harbour in Karnataka.

All personnel on-board have been accounted for and an inquiry into the incident is being ordered, Karnik added.

This is the second incident of fire on INS Vikramaditya. Earlier, in April 2019, a naval officer of the rank of Lt Commander died during a firefighting operation on the aircraft carrier when it was entering the Karwar Harbour.

The aircraft carrier completed sea trials in July 2013 and aviation trials in September 2013. On June 14, 2014, INS Vikramaditya was inducted into the Indian Navy.

