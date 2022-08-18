Minor girl gang-raped by three men in Virar

Palghar: A 12-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men on Thursday in Virar, according to police officials. The minor had stepped out of her home to get her mobile phone repaired when her female ‘friend’, invited her to an isolated spot and then she called her three male friends, who raped and molested her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police have arrested three accused in the case, including the female accomplice, while one accused is absconding. The family of the victim approached the Virar police station, stating that their daughter was gang-raped by three men.

According to the police complaint, two of the accused took turns to rape her, while the third boy molested her. The minor told the police that she was threatened by the accused that she would be maligned and defamed in the neighbourhood, and to avoid this, she should allow them to have sex with her. The victim succumbed to the pressure.

The police registered a case against the four accused under sections of rape and unnatural sex and various sections of POCSO. “We have arrested three of the accused, including the victim’s female friend, while the fourth one is on the run. We have dispatched a couple of teams to hunt him,” said DCP Zone 3, Prashant Waghunde.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}