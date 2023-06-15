Minority quota: Cut-off marks for Arts, Science in Class 11 dip by 2%

Mumbai: The minority colleges in the city on Thursday released the first merit list for admission to Class 11 (First Year Junior College, FYJC) under the minority quota. While in most of the colleges, the cut-off marks for arts and science decreased by 1 to 2 percentage points compared to the previous year, the commerce cutoffs increased by up to 2%.

The development came after a decrease in the passing percentage in the Class 10 results. As per the revised schedule issued by the deputy director of education (DyDE), a student who secures admission in the first merit list for minorities will secure their admissions by June 17.

Churchgate-based HR College, renowned for its Commerce faculty, set the cut-off at 60.17%, down from last year’s 70%. St Xavier’s College, Dhobi Talao, maintained similar cut-off marks for all streams except Arts, where it dropped from 83.6% last year to 81.60% this year. The science cut-off in the first merit list closed at 78%, compared to 78.8% last year.

Other colleges, such as St Andrew’s College, Bandra and Jai Hind College, Churchgate, also released their merit lists. NM College and Mithibai College were also able to maintain their cut-offs compared with last year.

St. Andrew’s College witnessed a 1.95% drop in arts cut-off to 76.8% this year, down from 78.75% last year. The first merit list for Science closed at 79%, a decrease of 1.6% from 80.6% last year. However, the commerce cut-off increased by 1.2% to 78%, surpassing last year’s 76.8%. Jai Hind’s commerce cut-off remained at 70%, identical to the previous year.

Parag Ajgaonkar, principal, NM College, Vile Parle, said, “Minority cut-off in our college is above 92%. But cut-off marks for minority seats in the first merit list cannot indicate whether the general merit list cut-offs will rise or fall this year.”

Vacant minority seats can only be surrendered after the regular Round 3, a principal of a minority college in south Mumbai said, adding that until then, students will be competing for the existing number of seats (2.34 lakh).

Colleges have the option to surrender management (5%) and in-house (10%) seats to the Centralised Admission Process after the first round, which are then added to the general seats.

Out of of 1.4 lakh quota seats in junior colleges, over 1 lakh are reserved for minority students. Minority colleges allocate 50% of their seats to minority students.

