Minor’s suicide note details her plans to kill mother and stepsister

The note left behind by a 17-year-old girl, who died by suicide in Kandivali West on late Wednesday night, talked about her plans to kill her mother, 45, and her stepsister, 24, with the help of their driver, and then end their own lives.

Four bodies were found in the building where the family and their driver, 60, stayed.

Police officers, privy to the investigation, said the note addressed to her father said that her mother and stepsister had been harassing her physically and mentally, as she did not approve of their lifestyle.

“The girl also said that she was going to take the driver’s help to execute her plan,” a police officer said.

“The driver also wrote to the girl’s father stating that he was going ahead with their plan,” the officer said, adding that the driver too appeared to be perturbed by the teenage girl’s sufferings at the hands of her mother and stepsister.

She started the note, saying, “I love you Papa. Please take care of my younger brother.”

The police also found three more suicide notes in the driver’s pockets. While two of them appeared to be written by the driver, it was not clear who wrote the third note.

“We have sent the notes for a forensic analysis to verify the handwriting,” Vishal Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (zone 11), said.

The woman used to run a beauty salon on the first floor of the building. The lawn is covered with weed and grass and has an iron gate which remains locked. The windows are broken and hardly any routine repair work appears to have been done to the building where the woman and her daughters had been staying for the last 15 years. The driver, employed by the woman’s second husband, too stayed in the building.

(If you need support, or know someone who does, please reach out to a mental health specialist.) Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050; and Sanjivini: 011-24311918