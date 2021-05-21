Mira Road resident arrested for illegal sale of travel passes

DN Nagar police arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly illegally selling travel permits or e-passes to people wanting to travel within the state amid the restrictions on movement. The accused was arrested from Mira Road where he sold the e-passes for ₹400 each.

According to DN Nagar police, the accused, Amir Imtiyaz Munshi, had sold around 400 e-passes since the beginning of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Police officers said that when travel restrictions were announced during the second wave, the government started a portal for e-passes for emergency travel within the state and districts. The officers said they had received information that a person had been selling online e-passes illegally.

On tracking the IP address of the computer, police reached Munshi’s house and arrested him after seizing his computer.

During interrogation, Munshi confessed to selling e-passes and also revealed that an employee of the collector’s office used to take ₹300 for each pass.

“We are now looking for the government employee who was helping Munshi in procuring the e-passes. We are also looking for people who have bought the passes from Munshi,” said a police officer.