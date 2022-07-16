Mithibai,NM merit list reveals competition for college seats

The merit list for the Mithibai-NM common entrance test (MINCET), was released on Saturday, showcasing thousands of students competing for hundreds of seats in the undergraduate self-financed courses.

“We are conducting the test for the first time, so we are waiting to see how the process unfolds,” said Krutika Desai, principal of Mithibai College, Vile Parle. With uncertainty over the CBSE and ISC results, autonomous colleges conducted entrance exams for self-financed courses. Mithibai is also waiting for CBSE and ISC results to start the intake into traditional courses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Six of the autonomous colleges held entrance exams, namely Mithibai College, Narsee Monjee College, NMIMS, St. Xavier’s College, Jai Hind College, and Sophia College. The admission process and exam procedure are different for every college.

Around 10,000 students attempted the MINCET, while there are only 540 seats at NM college, and a similar number of seats at Mithibai college. “We released the results and the first merit list on Saturday. Most likely we will not be releasing the second list,” said Desai.

“We will admit students only based on marks scored in the entrance test. However, the students will have to give an undertaking, stating that they are allowed to proceed further only if they have cleared their 12th examinations. That is the basic eligibility criteria for undergraduate courses. Failing to have fulfilled the criteria, their admission will be cancelled,” said Desai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We will apply for additional seats, if required after the admission process gets over,” added Desai.

Jai Hind College, Churchgate conducted the JHC-CEE exam for self-financed courses. “About 7,800 students applied for the JHC-CEE, while we have only 600 seats. The number varies for different courses. There was a 60:40 ratio of other board students to HSC students. Every year there is usually a 50:50 ratio,” said Ashok Wadia, the principal of Jai Hind College, Churchgate.

“The test was conducted on June 25, so we have already released the results. But we consider only 50% of the entrance exams, and 50% of the board exam results, so we will wait till the other board results are announced,” said Wadia.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The results and merit list of NMIMS college were also released on July 15. “We released the merit list today (Saturday). The further admission process depends on the response we get from the students. The students have performed well. They are opting for the courses that will add value to their professional lives and not just for the sake of their degrees,” said Parag Ajgaonkar, the principal of NM College, in Vile Parle.