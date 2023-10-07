MMRDA completes construction of foundation cap for city’s first ‘shunya’ bridge

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) completed the casting of the main foundation cap of the city’s first zero-shaped or ‘Shunya’ cable-stayed bridge in Santacruz on Friday. The 130-metre bridge, constructed over Vakola nullah, is a part of the ₹10,986 crore Metro 2B line connecting DN Nagar-Bandra-Mankhurd.

The pile foundation cap will weigh about 197 metric tonnes, including a pedestal weighing 45 metric tonnes. “To ensure that construction is sturdy, the concrete was checked under different temperatures,” the official said, adding that monitoring devices and sensors are embedded across the pile cap to keep check on the rise and fall of the temperature (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Confirming the completion of the concrete casting for the structure, an MMRDA official said that the oval or ‘shunya’-shaped structure will be at the centre of the bridge to support the Metro-2B viaduct crossing Vakola nullah. “Out of the total length, 80 metres will be the sole long main span crossing this nullah, while the remaining 50 metres corresponds to the anchor span. We have achieved completion of a huge pile cap for ‘Shunya’ Iconic Bridge,” he added.

The pile foundation cap will weigh about 197 metric tonnes, including a pedestal weighing 45 metric tonnes. “To ensure that construction is sturdy, the concrete was checked under different temperatures,” the official said, adding that monitoring devices and sensors are embedded across the pile cap to keep check on the rise and fall of the temperature.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, said that the ‘Shunya’ Iconic Bridge is yet another marvellous architecture designed to symbolise the contribution of “zero” to humankind. “The unmatchable skills of our engineers are currently giving life to a designing masterpiece, and their skills are being put to great use through the consistent efforts of our consultants and contractors,” he added.

In mid-September, MMRDA decided to extend the 23.5-kilometre-long Metro 2B to Cheetah Camp from Mandale Depot at an additional cost of ₹205 crore. This line will pass through SV Road, Bandra, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Kurla, Chembur, Mankhurd and Mandale where the metro depot work is in full swing.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON