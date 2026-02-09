Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) plans to develop a sports facility along with eateries at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), and will lease out around 247,000 sq.ft of space for recreational use. MMRDA plans setting park, sports facilities, eateries in BKC.

Once operational, the facility will be open to both corporates and others individuals in the area. At present, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) ground is the only sports facility in BKC, but access is restricted only to members.

MMRDA has floated a tender to appoint a private operator to manage the recreational zone and the food and beverage outlets. As per the tender conditions, the selected bidder will be required to develop multiple sports facilities and will be allowed to operate one restaurant and two snack bars on the premises.

Despite being India’s most expensive central business district, BKC continues to face several shortcomings, including a lack of recreational facilities and persistent commuting challenges. The business district is made up of four main blocks—E, G, GN and G Text. E Block houses offices of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Goods and Services Tax (GST) department, Sales Tax department, MMRDA, the Revenue Department, among others. Together, these buildings provide about 174,000sq.m of office space. The area also includes residential buildings developed by entities such as Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL), RBI, Central Excise, and others.

Around 242,000 sq.ft of the E Block has been developed as a pedestrian plaza. This space earlier included an urban plaza-cum-park, which fell into neglect over time after the leases for eateries were discontinued.

A MMRDA official said, “The plaza is a multipurpose space to be used mainly by the people working in the area. Built around a large water fountain, this area serves both as a resting and transit zone. People visiting this area can spend their time in the shade or sipping tea at the two snack bars.” As per the official, the total built-up area of the restaurant, including the kitchen, will be up to 4,000 sq.ft. “There also is a small amphitheatre where people can enjoy short entertainment shows during the working days or even a serious play or concert during the weekends,” the MMRDA official said.

The second part of the project is ‘the park’, where sports facilities are proposed. Plans include a multi-sport complex with cricket and football turfs, pickleball and badminton courts, running tracks, fitness zones, seating areas and a lighting system. The private operator running the park will be allowed to generate revenue through the eateries, training programmes for children, and by renting out the sports facilities.