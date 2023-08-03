Multi-level parking for metro rakes planned

Mumbai:

Bearing in mind the need to enhance public transport system in Mumbai and its metropolitan region, along with the challenge of scarcity of land, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is planning to expand the idea of creating two-level parking space for metro rakes. The first such depot is under construction at Mandale, Mankhurd, and plans are on to replicate the same in Kanjurmarg and Kasheli.

Kanjurmarg serves Line-6, connecting Swami Samarth Nagar, in Andheri west, to Vikhroli, while Kasheli serves Line-5 on Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan line and Line-12 between Kalyan-Taloja.

Two layered parking will provide double the space and augment the holding capacity, said government officials. “For now, depots have been identified where there is a possibility of constructing two level parking space inside. It gives us scope to increase the fleet in the future when demand increases,” said an MMRDA official.

At present, metros run in an interval of 7-8 minutes. Once ample space is provided for parking, the frequency is likely to shorten to 2-4 minutes, in keeping with the way such networks function across the world.

The city’s first elevated and largest depot at Mandale will serve the 26.3-kilometre-long elevated Metro Line 2B from DN Nagar to Mandale, and will boost connectivity from the city’s western suburbs to its eastern corner. The depot will be spread over 30.44 hectares and feature two levels, ground floor and first floor, capable of housing 72 rakes.

MMRDA has acquired the land at Mandale and 75% of civil work is complete. Additionally, the under-construction depot will also have technical and service buildings to keep an eye on the operations.

“We can carry forward such a plan in places where the initial works are in progress. We are working out the modalities of other depots as well where land acquisition is underway,” said another official from MMRDA. For instance, land is not available with MMRDA to develop the proposed depot at Kasheli village. However, according to sources, acquisition is under progress, which will be completed soon. On the other hand, land for the proposed depot at Mogharpada, Thane district, is not available yet and procedure to acquire the same is underway.

The city is currently served by two metro depots - Lines 2B and 7 in Charkop and one for Metro Line 1 (Versova-Ghatkopar) in Andheri.

