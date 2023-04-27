Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Raj gets candid about state politicos in interview with Amruta

Raj gets candid about state politicos in interview with Amruta

ByYogesh Naik, Mumbai
Apr 27, 2023 12:29 AM IST

MNS chief Raj Thackeray called Eknath Shinde a "temporary" CM and advised him to be cautious while praising his cousin and nephew as self-existing.

Calling Eknath Shinde a “temporary” chief minister, MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday said the former “must be cautious”.

Mumbai, India - April 26, 2023: NCP leader MP Amol Kolhe, MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Amruta Fadnavis interact during the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2023, at NSCI Dome, Worli, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)
Mumbai, India - April 26, 2023: NCP leader MP Amol Kolhe, MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Amruta Fadnavis interact during the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2023, at NSCI Dome, Worli, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

About his cousin Uddhav and nephew, Aaditya, he said they were svavambhu (self-existing). The MNS chief, however, said he would not like to comment on whether he would have allowed legislators to leave the Shiv Sena if he were the party chief.

Thackeray was fielding rapid fire questions from Amruta Fadnavis, wife of deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and NCP MP Amol Kolhe at the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year award ceremony in Worli.

Asked about his opinion of NCP leader Ajit Pawar, Thackeray said he must pay attention to his uncle Sharad Pawar.

The MNS chief further said people laughed at him when he alleged that lapses by the Central government led to the 2019 Pulwama attack. Now the former Jammu and Kashmir Governor, Satya Pal Malik, made similar allegations, Thackeray added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out