MNS goes all out on Shiv Jayanti while Sena keeps it low-key

Mumbai While the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had a grand Shiv Jayanti celebration in Sena’s bastion Shivaji Park on Monday, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena kept it a low-key affair.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shiv Jayanti celebration has always been a contentious point as the state government officially celebrates it on February 19, while political parties insist on it being celebrated as per tithi or the Hindu calendar.

To recover his lost support base, Raj Thackeray raised the tempo with the celebrations this year as he urged his party machinery to make it a grand affair across the state. Scores of MNS workers gathered at Shivaji Park dressed in white with saffron headgear. He had also made arrangements to shower flowers on the statue from a helicopter. He also asked his workers to take an oath to usher in the golden era of Shivaji Maharaj, which ensured security, employment and justice to everyone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the other hand, his cousin Uddhav, along with his wife Rashmi, son Aaditya, paid respects to the Shivaji Maharaj statue near the airport in Vile Parle. Thackeray, who usually showers flower petals on the statue using a hydraulic crane, placed a garland around the bust of the Maratha warrior king as he is still recovering from his spine surgery.

Sena MP Vinayak Raut said that the party will continue to celebrate it on the tithi as it was a tradition set by Sena supremo Bal Thackeray. “There is no confusion about when to celebrate it. Since the time of Balasaheb Thackeray, Shiv Sena has celebrated Shiv Jayanti on the tithi. Today, we celebrated with much fanfare across the state in our shakhas. We took the blessing of Chhatrapati Shivaji as we began our Shiv Samvad tour of Marathwada and Vidarbha,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With key civic body elections in Maharashtra around the corner, the issue may become a political point between the Shiv Sena, MNS and BJP. The Marathi vote bank is the core for the Shiv Sena and MNS in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, where there is a significant cosmopolitan population.

The BJP on its part has been attempting to woo the Maharashtrian votes and had organised Marathi Katta to cut into Sena’s Marathi votes. Raj Thackeray had defended the Hindu calendar saying that Chhatrapati Shivaji was a godly figure and his birthday should be based on Hindu calendar.

The BJP attempted to corner the Shiv Sena over the issue in the legislative assembly. BJP leader Sudhir Mungatiwar demanded to know why the administration had not kept a photo of Shivaji Maharaj in Vidhan Bhavan for legislators to pay their respect, even as CM Thackeray participated in a celebration programme in the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Responding to it, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said that Thackeray went there as the Shiv Sena chief, and whoever wanted to pay their respects to Shivaji Maharaj, could do so at the statue in Vidhan Bhavan complex.

“Uddhav ji went there as the Shiv Sena chief. Since the beginning, Sena has celebrated according to the tithi... We have a statue of Shivaji Maharaj in the Vidhan Bhavan complex, those who want to garland can do so. It is better than garlanding a photo,” Pawar said.

NCP legislator and spokesperson Amol Mitkari targeted political parties over restarting the debate over Shiv Jayanti celebrations, saying it was done keeping the BMC election in mind. “Shiv Jayanti should be celebrated daily, but keeping an eye on BMC elections and raking the tithi versus date issue should not be done. The youth of this state want this debate to end. There is nothing but politics behind it,” Mitkari said in Vidhan Bhavan, while indirectly targeting MNS.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to Mitkari’s statement, Vinayak Raut added, “Amol Mitkar should not create confusion. The government has decided the date (February 19) after a study, but Shiv Bhakts will celebrate it as per Hindu calendar.”