‘Modi govt overstating India’s economic performance’: Yashwant Sinha

MUMBAI: Former Union finance minister Yashwant Sinha on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Narendra Modi-led government, alleging that it was overstating India’s economic performance, suppressing uncomfortable facts and failing to address deep-rooted economic challenges facing the country. Sounding a clarion call of ‘Modi must go’, Sinha asked the Congress to shoulder the responsibility of confronting the crisis facing the country and take the fight to the streets without fearing lathi charges or imprisonment.

Mumbai, India. June 13, 2026 - Yashwant Sinha, former Finance Minister, and Arunkumar, an Indian economist, participated in a seminar on potential economic challenges in India at Tilak Bhavan, Dadar. Congress state president Harshwardhan Sakpal and former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan were also in attendance.Mumbai, India. June 13, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

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Questioning the credibility of official economic data, Sinha said that several economists and international agencies had raised concerns over India’s statistical methodology. He argued that the government’s claims of rapid economic growth were not supported by investment trends, noting that capital formation had remained largely stagnant over the past decade.

“The country’s economic difficulties are the result of policy failures accumulated over the last 10 to 12 years rather than recent geopolitical crises,” he said. “With capital investment levels stagnating at around 32% of GDP over the past decade, the growth rates claimed by the government are unrealistic. When they claim growth of 8% to 9%, it is actually around 7%. The 2016 demonetisation exercise achieved none of its stated objectives and, in fact, contributed to a sharp slowdown in economic growth from 8% to 4%.”

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{{^usCountry}} Sinha was speaking at a seminar titled ‘Economic Tsunami Approaching India?’, organised by the Maharashtra Congress’s economics department and the All India Professionals Congress at the party’s headquarters in Dadar on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sinha was speaking at a seminar titled ‘Economic Tsunami Approaching India?’, organised by the Maharashtra Congress’s economics department and the All India Professionals Congress at the party’s headquarters in Dadar on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

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The former BJP leader warned that economic challenges were likely to intensify. “Misfortunes never come alone, and that is proving true,” he said. “Apart from the geopolitical situation, the El Nino phenomenon has posed additional challenges. The country could face unprecedented rural distress in the coming days. During Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure, India faced international sanctions following the nuclear tests, but the government confronted the challenge with courage and carried the country along. This government lacks the courage to face challenges. Today, our government is bowing to pressure from the United States, and that is not a good sign for the country.”

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Sinha further alleged that the politics of revenge was damaging the country’s democratic fabric and needed to be stopped. Calling for a stronger opposition response, he urged political parties, particularly the Congress, to move beyond social media campaigns and engage directly with people through grassroots mobilisation and public protests.

“I am happy that the Congress has decided to fight back,” he said. “It is the responsibility of the Congress and its leaders to bring the country out of the current crisis. The party must fight as it fought the freedom struggle. This can happen only by taking the battle to the streets without fearing lathi charges or jail. The message must reach the people that the country is in trouble and that the present government is incapable of resolving the crisis. Therefore, Modi must go, the sooner, the better,” he concluded.