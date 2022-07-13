MoEFCC seeks state’s comments on JNPA’s compliance with NGT judgement
Mumbai The union environment ministry has sought the state government’s comments on compliance of a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order by the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), regarding expansion of its fourth container terminal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Uran, which is the country’s largest cargo port. The comments have been sought from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA).
The fourth container terminal’s Phase-1 expansion of 90 hectares was completed in December 2017, and the facility was commissioned in February 2018. The balance work of reclaiming another 110 hectares of intertidal land for the terminal’s expansion commenced on April 17 this year and has been challenged by local fisherfolk. They allege that the ongoing reclamation in Uran, opposite Mora Jetty, is destroying fishing commons in the absence of safeguards to protect local livelihoods. This is despite the same being mandated by an NGT-appointed expert committee in June 2021.
In February this year, the NGT said, “With regard to the impact on traditional fisheries by the local fisherfolks, we accept the view of the Committee that free tidal water into the creek has to be ensured to enable navigation of boats to sustain fishing practices...we direct the project proponent to ensure that free flow of tidal wave be maintained and the project be designed and operated in a manner so as not to adversely affect such free flow and fishing practices.”
However, locals said that these conditions have not been met by the JNPA. “The port has since dumped thousands of tonnes of mud and gravel into the intertidal area where we would earlier find crabs, tiger prawns and lobsters in good quantity. It is a shallow place, where the sunlight reaches the ocean bed and promotes growth of vegetation, attracting fish to breed there. Now, because of sedimentation from the reclaimed area, even the surrounding mudflats are seeing a decline in catch,” said Dilip Koli, an artisan fisherman from Uran and spokesperson of the Paaramparik Machhimar Bachao Kruti Samiti, a petitioner in the matter.
Despite having granted JNPA an amendment in the project’s environmental and CRZ clearances in October last year, the MoEFCC’s expert appraisal committee on ports and harbours has now directed that JNPA “apply at MCZMA in view of the orders of the Hon’ble NGT. The necessary amendments shall be made once recommendations from MCZMA are received.”
A senior JNPA official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said, “This is a procedural matter. Not only have we complied with all regulations, we have also disbursed ₹66 crore in compensation to affected fishers in a related matter. The MCZMA will convey the same to the ministry. The amended CRZ clearance from October 2021 is still valid.”
