Monsoon marvels: AI artist's creations redefine Mumbai's rain-ready vehicles

In a creative attempt to address the issue of flooding and waterlogging in Mumbai during the monsoon, artist Manoj Omre has envisioned futuristic vehicles using artificial intelligence software. Through a series of captivating images shared on Instagram, Omre showcases his innovative designs that could potentially battle the havoc caused by heavy rains in the city.

The inclusion of the "BEST" label on the vehicle pays homage to the local buses that form an integral part of Mumbai's transportation system.

Using the AI software Midjourney, Omre depicts a range of unique vehicles designed to navigate the flooded streets and waterlogged subways of Mumbai. One of the standout creations is a covered boat, resembling the city's iconic BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) buses, floating effortlessly on the water with people comfortably seated inside. The inclusion of the "BEST" label on the vehicle pays homage to the local buses that form an integral part of Mumbai's transportation system.

In a different picture, a man can be observed navigating a scooter on a road submerged in floodwater, protected by a unique bubble. In another image, a vibrant red train coach is seen gracefully gliding through the waterlogged streets, as people inside find joy and delight in the monsoon season.

Since being shared on the platform, the post has amassed over 7,800 likes.

"Chalo after climate change, Mumbai can be the biggest Venice in the world ! I was wondering why they are making coastal road," said a user.

"That's too much technology you expecting from them," commented a second user.

A third person said, "Love this."

"This looks exotic though," said a person.

