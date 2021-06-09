Monsoon to arrive in Mumbai today, 2 days before onset date: IMD

The southwest monsoon is likely to arrive in the city on Wednesday, two days before its normal onset date of June 11, officials in the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. Heavy showers are expected in Mumbai for at least three days between Wednesday and June 14, with IMD also issuing an orange category (severe warning) alert for the entire Konkan coast for Saturday.

As per IMD’s seven-day forecast for Mumbai, “generally cloudy sky with heavy rain” has been predicted till Saturday, after which the intensity of showers may reduce for a period. “The conditions for the onset of monsoon have become very favourable over Mumbai and the larger Konkan area. It [monsoon onset] may happen within the next 24 hours,” IMD meteorologist Shubhangi Bhute said on Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, Mumbai received 19.6mm of pre-monsoon rainfall as per data from its observatory in Santacruz. However, several other parts of the city had received as much as 40mm of rain, as per the municipal corporation’s data. Till Monday, Mumbai had received 136mm (27%) rain for the season, against the monthly average of 493.1mm.

The city’s maximum daytime temperature was 32.1 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 25.5 degrees Celsius, both 2 degrees below normal.

Despite intense spells of rain being predicted, independent meteorologists said that IMD’s Doppler radar has not been functional since the passage of Cyclone Tauktae. “In the absence of the radar, real-time monitoring of heavy rain is impossible,” tweeted independent meteorologist Akshay Deoras.