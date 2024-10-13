Mumbai: After the green alert for Saturday was upgraded to yellow, indicating thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rain, and gusty winds at isolated places, the forecast for Mumbai from Sunday to Wednesday is back to green. Monsoon withdrawal symptoms to continue in city

This indicates the possibility for light to moderate rains and thundershowers, particularly towards evening and night. Sunil Kamble, head of IMD Mumbai, explained this is typical of monsoon withdrawal behaviour. “This pattern will continue till we have three to four days without rain when we will consider monsoon departed. It will take a couple more days.”

Between 8am on Friday and Saturday, the IMD’s Santacruz observatory received 31mm of rain, while Colaba received only 3mm. On Saturday, Santacruz recorded a maximum temperature of 33.3 degrees Celsius, while Colaba was at 32.5 degrees Celsius. The minimum was 24.8 degrees Celsius and 25.4 degrees Celsius respectively.