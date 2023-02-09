Monster mom booked for starving, torturing and abusing daughter

Mumbai: A private firm executive filed a police complaint on Tuesday against his wife for allegedly abusing their daughter physically and psychologically. The complainant, Bhanubhai Sharma (48) learnt about the incident when his daughter asked him the meaning of some choicest abusive words. When he asked her where she heard these words, the daughter told him these were the words her mother used to address her in his absence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his complaint with the Mulund police station, Bhanubhai Sharma stated that his wife, Rajeshwari (46), repeatedly abused their daughter, which included locking up the girl, starving her, beating her mercilessly and using the filthiest of words to address her.

“The complainant said that he first learned about the abuse in 2020 when his daughter asked him the meaning of the abusive words. Relations were already strained between him and his wife, but the daughter’s abuse was still unknown to him at the time. Over the next few months, his daughter gathered courage and told him more about the mistreatment,” said an officer with the Mulund police station.

Sharma, in his statement to the police, stated that on one occasion, Rajeshwari allegedly locked up their daughter in the bedroom and her mother-in-law had to call up a childcare helpline. The police had visited the Sharma residence at the time and counselled Rajeshwari, but things did not change.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“My wife used to beat my daughter so hard that she started bleeding from her lips once. She would also never give her meals on time. After a point, my daughter would refuse to stay in the same house as my wife anymore,” Sharma said in his statement.

Finally, in April 2021, Sharma, his daughter and his parents moved out of their Mulund residence and shifted to Airoli. However, Rajeshwari allegedly continued to contact and harass their daughter with abusive language as well as in other ways and hence, Sharma approached the police on Tuesday.

“We have registered an offence of assault or abuse of a child by a person having charge or control over them under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and are verifying the statements made in the complaint,” the officer said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}