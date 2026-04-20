Mumbai: A prolonged water shortage has left residents of a housing society in Santacruz west struggling for over a month, amid allegations of an unrepaired pipeline leak in the vicinity. Many residents are forced to depend on expensive tankers and packaged drinking water.

Month-long water crisis hits Santacruz society; residents blame unattended pipeline leak

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Despite relatively low consumption, Nutan Alka Society, a 12-apartment building with about 30 residents, has had to rely heavily on private tankers to meet basic needs, ordering at least five so far. Each tanker, supplying roughly 10,000 litres, costs ₹3,800—an expense residents say is becoming increasingly unsustainable.

Ajay Pradhan, the society’s secretary, said the residents attribute the sharp drop in supply to a suspected leak in a nearby pipeline. “Our water supply has reduced by nearly half. Large quantities are being lost due to the leakage,” said Pradhan. He added that complaints have been repeatedly lodged over the past month, including a formal written submission to the ward office on April 15.

The shortage has also affected access to safe drinking water. With tanker water being unsuitable for consumption, residents have been purchasing bottled water regularly. “We’ve been ordering cans every two days, spending around ₹500 each time for the past 20 days,” said Seema Gulani, 54, a resident.

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{{^usCountry}} The situation has caused growing anxiety within the building. “There is constant uncertainty about whether the water will last through the day,” said resident Nitin Oka. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The situation has caused growing anxiety within the building. “There is constant uncertainty about whether the water will last through the day,” said resident Nitin Oka. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} While the society formally escalated the matter to the civic body earlier this week, residents allege that no corrective action has been taken so far. Local corporator Hetal Gala said she has raised the issue with the concerned authorities and assured that the problem would be resolved by Monday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the society formally escalated the matter to the civic body earlier this week, residents allege that no corrective action has been taken so far. Local corporator Hetal Gala said she has raised the issue with the concerned authorities and assured that the problem would be resolved by Monday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Multiple calls and texts to Dharmatejas Prasannadas, assistant engineer, water works H west went answered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Multiple calls and texts to Dharmatejas Prasannadas, assistant engineer, water works H west went answered. {{/usCountry}}

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