Morbe dam overflows, bringing cheer to Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbai’s water needs for the year ahead are no longer an issue. Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) owned Morbe dam has, as expected overflowed, ensuring adequate water supply for the city.

According to municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar,”This is a good development for the city. We will have enough water for the city residents for a year now. The monsoon season is coming to an end but we are expecting some more rainfall in the catchment area which will ensure the dam continues to overflow and we will have the dam at full capacity for some more time” (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NMMC is the only civic body to purchase a dam of its own, post-independence, a decision which has ensured adequate water for the city even as neighbouring cities face maor water shortages.

The catchment area of the dam received 3,549 mm rainfall this monsoon againstaround 2,900 mm at the same period last year, leading to the dam filling up. While the civic body had its contingency plans ready to impose water cuts, the need will not arise now.

The water level in Morbe dam on Sunday reached 88 m which is the maximum capacity of the dam providing a perfect Ganeshotsav gift for the city. Former mayor and MP Sanjeev Naik and former mayor Sudhakar Sonawane along with several former corporators performed puja at the dam on the occasion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Morbe dam catchment area had received 4,226.80 mm rainfall in 2021 leading to 190.890 mcm waterstock in the dam, just about filling up but not overflowing. However in the year 2022 there was lesser rainfall of 3,559.40 mm in the catchment area leading to reduced water stock of 188.088 mcm.

According to municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar,”This is a good development for the city. We will have enough water for the city residents for a year now. The monsoon season is coming to an end but we are expecting some more rainfall in the catchment area which will ensure the dam continues to overflow and we will have the dam at full capacity for some more time.”

Informed the commissioner, “There will be no need to resort to water cuts now as availability of water is not an issue. What is important however is that the residents use the water judiciously and ensure there is no wastage. It is a precious resource and we need to be careful with how we use it.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While there are not expected to be any water supply problems in most of the city areas, NMMC has been facing supply issues in Kopar Khairane and Airoli-digha areas due to reduction in supply from MIDC.

Commenting on the issue, city engineer Sanjay Desai said, “We are presently getting just 62 mld of the 80 mld quota that is to come from MIDC. This has disturbed the supply operations in some areas. We are of course working to resolve the issue at the earliest.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON