More than 2,500 auto drivers penalised, fined for violations in Thane

In a sustained crackdown that is being enforced in collaboration with four agencies, the Thane Traffic Police have penalised more than 2,500 errant auto rickshaw drivers and collected fines amounting to over ₹5.50 lakh in the last 14 days.

According to Thane Traffic Police officers, a meeting was held with leaders of all Thane-based auto rickshaw driver unions recently. The purpose behind the meeting was to discuss the rising number of complaints against auto rickshaw drivers, particularly those who pick up fares from outside the Thane Railway Station on the West side.

During this meeting, the police had asked the union leaders to get their members to follow the rules laid down as per the Motor Vehicles Act and not violate them for any reason. Ample warning was also given about the impending crackdown.

Accordingly, from October 20, the Traffic Police, along with the local police, the Railway Protection Force, the Government Railway Police and the Regional Transport Office, started taking action against any and all auto drivers found to be in violation of rules.

“The offences for which we have penalised auto rickshaw drivers so far include not wearing the white uniform or auto driver’s badge, overcharging passengers, breaking the queue, not following the queue at all and entering the station premises to pick up fares instead of waiting for their turn at the auto rickshaw stand outside the station,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Balasaheb Patil, Thane City police, said.

He added that over a period of 14 days, outside Thane station alone, a total of 2,622 errant auto rickshaw drivers have been penalised, with the amount collected in fines coming up to ₹5.52 lakh.

According to the data obtained from the police, the most number of cases have been filed for picking up fares from spots other than the rickshaw stand, followed by offences like not wearing uniforms, not wearing badges, parking in a way that causes obstructions to traffic, parking in no parking zones and seating fares on the front seat.

“The campaign will continue till we see a substantial difference in the number of violations. We are in constant touch with the auto rickshaw unions and this has been communicated to them as well,” Patil said.