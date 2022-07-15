Morphine worth ₹365 crore seized near Mumbai
The Navi Mumbai police have seized 73.06 kg of morphine estimated to be valued at ₹365 crore in international market from a shipping container that had arrived at the Nhava Sheva port, an official said on Friday.
The seized drug was concealed in the door of the container which was kept near a yard situated off the old Mumbai-Pune Highway and its final destination was Punjab, the official said.
-
Bengaluru news: Infosys Science Foundation opens first office. It's in Jayanagar
The Infosys Science Foundation - the not-for-profit trust set up by multinational IT giant Infosys in 2009 - on Thursday inaugurated its first physical space in Bengaluru. The opening ceremony saw Kris Gopalakrishnan, foundation president and Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy among those in attendance. The inauguration also saw young scientists and researchers participate in panel discussions. Each award carries a prize of $US 100,000 or its equivalent in Indian rupees.
-
Calcutta HC asks cops to trace ‘Ghana’, a pig stolen from a district court area
The Calcutta high court on Friday ordered the Nadia district police to take action on a complaint filed by some lawyers from the Kalyani court regarding the theft of a pig on March 25, the petitioners said. Four men stole him around 5:40 am on March 25, one of the petitioners, lawyer Shibaji Das, told media persons. The court also asked why sections under the said Act were not applied.
-
Mud over mortar: Traditional houses teleport tourists to the Kashmir of yore
Mesmerised by the exquisite beauty of Kashmir, the Mughal emperor Jehangir is believed to have famously proclaimed: 'If there is paradise on Earth, it is here, it is here, it is here'. While the Valley has undergone significant changes with the passage of ages, a Kashmiri entrepreneur, Rameez Raja, 35, has succeeded in turning back time to take tourists to the Kashmir of yore through traditional mud housing, which exudes an ancient old-world charm.
-
JNU lab attendant arrested for allegedly molesting minor
A 52-year-old lab attendant working at the Jawaharlal Nehru University was on Friday arrested for allegedly molesting an eight-year-old girl who used to take tuition classes from his son at their campus home, police said on Friday. “On July 11, the police control room received a call regarding a molestation case involving a minor girl in Paschimabad inside the JNU campus”, deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Manoj C said.
-
PM Modi 'anguished' as 5 die in Delhi's Alipur wall collapse
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish over the loss of lives in a wall collapse incident in Delhi's Alipur area, and said his thoughts are with those affected by the tragedy. A total of nine people are undergoing treatment at Raja Harish Chand Hospital, of which, two are in critical condition and the remaining seven are stable. Following this, a total of four fire tenders were pressed into action.
