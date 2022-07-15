Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Morphine worth 365 crore seized near Mumbai
Morphine worth 365 crore seized near Mumbai

The seized drug was concealed in the door of the container which was kept near a yard situated off the old Mumbai-Pune Highway.
 (Representative image)
Published on Jul 15, 2022 06:44 PM IST
PTI |

The Navi Mumbai police have seized 73.06 kg of morphine estimated to be valued at 365 crore in international market from a shipping container that had arrived at the Nhava Sheva port, an official said on Friday.

The seized drug was concealed in the door of the container which was kept near a yard situated off the old Mumbai-Pune Highway and its final destination was Punjab, the official said.

mumbai
