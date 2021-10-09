Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Most active Covid cases in Navi Mumbai fall in 31-40 years age group
mumbai news

Most active Covid cases in Navi Mumbai fall in 31-40 years age group

The age group of 21-40 years is most vulnerable as people in this category go out for work, says medical health officer, Dr Pramod Patil as there are 574 active Covid cases in Navi Mumbai at present
The medical health officer appeals to people to continue following all the Covid norms including wearing masks and getting vaccinated as Navi Mumbai has 574 active cases. (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 07:22 PM IST
By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai

Of the 574 active Covid cases, those in the 31-40 years age group are affected the most with 107. Overall, 79 active cases are below 18 years and 495 are above 18 years. Fifty active cases are also among children below 14 years, out of which 26 children are below the 10 years while and 66 are between 11 years and 20 years.

“These 26 positive children are from a total of 1.70 lakh children in Navi Mumbai. The children who are positive are all in home isolation and have been infected as someone from the family would have contracted the virus. There has been no mortality in this age group except for one that happened last year since the child had a genetic disorder as well,” medical health officer, Dr Pramod Patil, said.

The second highest number of cases is in the age group between 21 years and 30 years with 95 active cases followed by 88 in the age group of 41-50 years. The active cases are seen reducing from the age of 51 years. From the age group of 51-60 years, 80 are active while 66 are active in 61-70 years, 31 in 71-80 years, 14 in 81-90 years and one in 91-110 years age groups.

“The age group of 21-40 years is most vulnerable as people in this category have to go out for work. The only way to protect oneself from the virus is by wearing masks, getting vaccinated and following all the Covid norms. We have got a delay in the third wave and that is because of the preventive steps taken by the people themselves and they need to be continued,” Dr Patil said.

