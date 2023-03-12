A woman and her nine-year-old daughter were killed after an iron pipe used for supporting ceiling slabs fell on the autorickshaw they were travelling in at a construction site in Jogeshwari East on Saturday.

Mother-daughter dead after iron pipe falls on auto in Jogeshwari

According to the police, the incident occurred around 4.15pm when the duo, identified as Shama Bano Asif Shaikh, 28, and Aayat, was returning home from the latter’s school, Farooq High School for Girls. Near Shalyak hospital along the Western Express Highway, a heavy circular iron pipe fell on the auto from fourth or fifth floor of an under-construction building belonging to slum rehabilitation authority.

Passers-by took the two to Jogeshwari Trauma Care Hospital where the woman was declared brought dead and the girl was admitted in critical condition. “Aayat and her mother were brought to the hospital around 5pm and her mother was declared dead on arrival,” a doctor who attended to the duo said.

“The girl had severe head injuries with internal bleeding and multiple fractures. She was intubated and transferred to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri but was declared brought dead there,” the doctor said, while refusing to be identified.

Satish Taware, senior inspector at Jogeshwari police station, said they are in the process of registering a case of negligence. They are yet to find out the floor from which the pipe fell and the persons responsible for the death, he added.

The mother-daughter duo stayed at Pratap Nagar in Jogeshwari East where the woman’s husband works as a tailor, police officers said.