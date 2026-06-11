Mumbai: The state government on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cleveland Clinic, Brookfield Asset Management and Arodhan Health City (AHC) to develop the Navi Mumbai International MediCity (NMIMC). MoU signed to develop Medicity on 250 acres in Navi Mumbai

Spread over approximately 250 acres, the proposed NMIMC will include world-class hospitals, medical and nursing education institutions, clinical research centres, biotechnology and life sciences facilities, AI-driven healthcare and wellness infrastructure and allied services within a single collaborative campus, a media statement issued by the state government said.

CM Devendra Fadnavis, who participated in the signing of the MoU in Cleveland via video-conferencing, said the NMIMC would be aligned with the ‘Heal in India’ initiative envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it would soon become a reality.

“Today’s MoU marks the beginning of a transformative journey for healthcare in India. We are proud that Cleveland Clinic, one of the world’s most respected healthcare institutions, has chosen to partner with Maharashtra in this initiative,” Fadnavis said.

During the signing of the MoU, Kaustubh Dhavse, Investment Advisor to the Chief Minister, represented the state Cleveland Clinic’s headquarters. The Cleveland Clinic delegation was led by CEO Dr Tomislav Mihaljevic, Dr Sameer Kapadia (Chairman, Cardiovascular Medicine), Dr Falcone (President, Emerging Markets), and Lakshmi Mittal, Executive Chairman of ArcelorMittal and Board Member of Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Saloni Patwardhan of AHC was also present in Cleveland.

As per the MoU, Cleveland Clinic will serve as the anchor institution for the project. It will bring globally recognised expertise in advanced healthcare delivery, medical education, research, innovation and patient-centric care. The project is expected to attract approximately $1.2 billion in investment and generate more than 10,000 direct jobs.

To develop the broader innovation ecosystem around MediCity, LNMIIT Jaipur, founded by Lakshmi N Mittal, has expressed its willingness to collaborate with Cleveland Clinic and NMIMC by contributing research infrastructure, advanced technology capabilities and academic expertise to support cutting-edge healthcare innovation, translational research, artificial intelligence and precision medicine initiatives.

Dr Tom Mihaljevic, CEO and President, Cleveland Clinic, said, “Cleveland Clinic is committed to advancing patient care, medical education and research through strategic partnerships around the world. NMIMC provides an opportunity to contribute our expertise within a visionary healthcare ecosystem designed to meet the future needs of patients, healthcare professionals and researchers. We are pleased to collaborate with the Government of Maharashtra, Brookfield and Arodhan Health City to build a world-class platform for clinical excellence, innovation and education in India.”

The state government will facilitate this partnership and support the consortium in obtaining the necessary approvals and clearances in accordance with relevant policies and regulations, the media statement said.