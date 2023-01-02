Mount Mary threat suspect detained

Mumbai: The police on Sunday traced the suspected sender of a ‘threat’ received on the website of the Basilica of Our Lady church in Bandra, popularly known as the Mount Mary Basilica, to Kolkata and detained him with the assistance of the local police.

The suspect had allegedly posted a message on the feedback section of the church’s website, stating that the place of worship will be attacked on Thursday evening and signed the message in the name of terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Around 15 minutes later, the message was deleted and another message was posted, supposedly by the parent of the suspect, claiming that their son was mentally challenged.

“Based on technical investigations, we traced the internet protocol (IP) address of the suspect to Kolkata. We then conducted a search in the area and zeroed in on the suspect in coordination with the local police. The suspect was picked up on Sunday evening,” a police officer said.

The suspect is currently in the custody of the Kolkata police and the formalities of his handover are being worked out. The police will need to seek his transit custody from a local court so that they can bring him to Mumbai, formally arrest him and produce him before a local court.

When contacted, senior police inspector Rajesh Devre confirmed that a suspect had been picked up.

“Certain formalities are underway and we cannot reveal anything more at this point,” Devre added.