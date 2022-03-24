MPCB tests Thane creek for pollution, says water not polluted

Following the claims of the greens regarding pollution in Thane creek leading to death of fishes, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) conducted a survey of the creek on Thursday.

The MPCB claimed that the creek water had no foul stench or dead fishes and was not as polluted as the greens claimed.

Green groups had earlier complained to the government about drastic fall in the water quality based on a laboratory test and floating of dead fish in the creek. They claimed that while the government plans to give Ramsar status to Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, the pollution issues need to be addressed.

Nandakumar Pawar, head of Shri Ekvira Aai Pratishtan, said, “The biological oxygen demand (BOD) level in a sample collected by NGO Vanshakti and tested at a reputed private laboratory showed a reading of 78. This is considered to be very high as compared to revised acceptable norms of 30.”

Pawar, who hails from a fishing community, added there were hardly any fish left in Bhandup-Kanjurmarg stretch as there is hardly any oxygen in the water.

The garbage dumps at Deonar, Bhandup and Kanjurmarg overflow into the creek and onto the mangroves, killing the creek and marine life, Pawar alleged.

BN Kumar, director of NatConnect Foundation, called for surprise checks on the sewer treatment plants and inspection of the open drains that flow into the creek directly.

Dismissing the allegations, Minesh Pimpale, BMC deputy chief engineer (SWM), said, “The claims are being made based on the samples collected by private parties themselves and are untrue. There is no illegal release or dumping happening from Kanjurmarg or other areas. The issue is already in the court and the High Court-appointed committee is looking into it.”

MPCB Navi Mumbai Regional officer, DB Patil, added, “We have adequate capacity CETP of 27MLD to ensure that the creek is not polluted. Sampling of creek water is done every month for pollution in Vashi, Ghansoli and Koparkhairane, and the figures are posted on our website. In the survey on Thursday, we did not find any pollution. The water had a natural colour, there was no foul smell and no dead fish were found.”

MPCB took three water samples during the survey from the CETP discharge area 2.5km inside the creek and also from upstream and downstream. Patil added, “They too were not polluted nor had their colour changed. The samples will be sent to MPCB central lab in Mahape and the results will be published in 15 days on our website. We do not believe there is any threat to marine life here.”

