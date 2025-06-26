Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

MSEDCL tariffs to reduce by 1%-10% this year

BySaurabha Kulshreshtha
Jun 26, 2025 08:26 AM IST

Maharashtra's electricity tariff will be reduced by 1%-10% for MSEDCL consumers, benefiting mainly residential users, and continuing until 2029-30.

Mumbai: In a relief to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) consumers, the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) has accepted the distributor’s demand to reduce the tariff by anywhere between 1% and 10% depending on the power consumption. This would mainly benefit residential consumers, along with industrial consumers to some extent.

MSEDCL supplies power to consumers in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs of Mulund and Bhandup, along with Thane, Navi Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
MSEDCL supplies power to consumers in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs of Mulund and Bhandup, along with Thane, Navi Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)

MSEDCL supplies power to consumers in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs of Mulund and Bhandup, along with Thane, Navi Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra. It had recently filed a review petition against MERC’s order to hike the electricity tariff.

On Wednesday, MERC issued an order stating that the MSEDCL tariff would be reduced every year until 2029-30. For 2025-26, the reduction would be between 1% and 10%.

According to the order, the average billing rate (ABR) of residential consumers using less than 100 units per month will go down by 10%, from the existing 8.14 per unit to 7.31 per unit, in the current financial year. It will reduce by another 21 paisa per unit in 2026-27 and then to 6 per unit by 2029-30.

The ABR of consumers using between 101 and 300 units per month will go down from the existing 13.23 per unit to 12.62 per unit in the next five years, with a reduction every year. For consumers using 301-500 units per month, the ABR will decrease by 1% from the existing 17.78 per unit to 16.35 per unit by 2029-30. For those using more than 500 units per month, the ABR will reduce from 19.23 per unit to 18.47 per unit in the next five years.

For industrial consumers, the existing ABR will decrease by 10 paise per unit this year from 10.88 per unit to 10.78 per unit. By 2029-30, it will be 9.97 per unit. Commercial consumers will benefit from a 1% tariff reduction.

MSEDCL managing director Lokesh Chandra said the distributor had signed power purchase agreements wherein 31,000 MW will come from renewable energy, leading to savings of 66,000 crore over the next five years. “As a result, the tariff for residential, industrial and commercial consumers will go down, and it would contribute in making Maharashtra a $1 trillion economy,” he said.

Welcoming the order, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “In the history of Maharashtra, it’s the first time that the electricity tariff of residential consumers has been reduced by 10% for this year. If we consider the next five years, the rates in 2029-30 would be lower by 26% than the existing tariff. Tariffs for industrial, agricultural and commercial consumers will also go down in the next five years.”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / MSEDCL tariffs to reduce by 1%-10% this year
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On