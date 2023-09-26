MU discontinues master’s in public policy due to ‘financial misconduct’

Mumbai: Students who were awaiting admission at the University of Mumbai (MU) for their flagship Master of Arts in public policy course were informed by the administration that they had stopped admissions for this course for the current academic year.

According to the sources, MU stopped the admission process because of some financial misconduct. Students urge the authorities to start the admission process for the public policy course.

In 2014, MU started the MA in public policy course with an intake of 40 students. “I am planning to pursue a master’s degree in public policy. When I compared the course with other institutions, I found MU’s course structure better,” a political science graduate student said. “Hence, I decided to take admission in MU, but till today, the process has not started, and I have lost opportunities in other institutes too.”

Another student who was waiting to apply for the course said, “I think I’ve lost an academic year waiting to get admission in MU. I request authorities to make decisions in the best interests of the students.”

An official, however, refuted the claim of financial misconduct being the sole reason for discontinuing the course. “There is no relevance to financial misconduct or the admission process. We instruct the department to start the admissions process immediately,” said the official.